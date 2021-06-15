TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Bestie Saga: Actor Benedict Johnson slams ex-bestie, Uche Elendu for calling him “Woman wrapper” (video)

Social Media drama
By San

Benedict Johnson has reacted to his old bestie Uche Elendu’s oblique criticism of him after she referred to him as a “woman wrapper.”
Uche Elendu used her Instagram story to disprove Princess Shyngle’s claim that a guy and a woman who are closest friends are more likely to have sex.
Uche had created a picture using herself and her bestie as an illustration in order to address the issue, referring to him as a “woman wrapper.”

Read; Uche Elendu Slams Fan Who Faults Her For Congratulating Nuella Njubigbo And Her Husband’s Ex-Wife, Sophia

Well, reacting to this, Actor Benedict Johnson is trending in a viral video as he warns Uche not to address him as bestie ever again.

“This morning I noticed that when I was going through my Instagram I saw a post that was indirectly pointed at me. And at this point, I think I have to respond.

Uche Elendu be careful. Stop calling me. I have decided to let the sleeping dogs lie. That doesn’t mean I don’t have the force to fix you. I am a fighter. I will not like us to rub our faces in the mud.”

Check out the video:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Instablog9ja (@instablog9ja)

