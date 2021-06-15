Bestie Saga: Actor Benedict Johnson slams ex-bestie, Uche Elendu for calling him “Woman wrapper” (video)

Benedict Johnson has reacted to his old bestie Uche Elendu’s oblique criticism of him after she referred to him as a “woman wrapper.”

Uche Elendu used her Instagram story to disprove Princess Shyngle’s claim that a guy and a woman who are closest friends are more likely to have sex.

Uche had created a picture using herself and her bestie as an illustration in order to address the issue, referring to him as a “woman wrapper.”

Well, reacting to this, Actor Benedict Johnson is trending in a viral video as he warns Uche not to address him as bestie ever again.

“This morning I noticed that when I was going through my Instagram I saw a post that was indirectly pointed at me. And at this point, I think I have to respond.

Uche Elendu be careful. Stop calling me. I have decided to let the sleeping dogs lie. That doesn’t mean I don’t have the force to fix you. I am a fighter. I will not like us to rub our faces in the mud.”

Check out the video: