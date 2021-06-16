TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

You will reap the reward of your actions – Davido’s…

Few days after wedding ceremony, Toyin Lawani’s new husband,…

You are shameless – Nigerians drag Mercy Aigbe after she…

Crossdresser, Bobrisky rushed to hospital over ‘massive hip…

“TB Joshua’s spirit visited me shortly after his death” —…

Burna Boy allegedly receives beating of his life at club in Lagos…

“I don’t know what I did wrong” – Rich man narrates how his wife…

Family members release burial arrangements, dates for Late TB…

‘I don’t know if I should be happy or sad’…

Bobrisky dresses like a man to surprise his father with new Lexus SUV on his birthday (Video)

Entertainment
By Shalom

Nigerian crossdresser, Okuneye Idris a.k.a Bobrisky has surprised his father with an expensive Lexus SUV on his birthday.

The self acclaimed male barbie who was recently rushed to the hospital following a serious pain on his hips, expressed his love for his father, as he prayed for more years to spoil him.

READ ALSO

Crossdresser, Bobrisky rushed to hospital over…

‘I did cosmetic surgery to please my boyfriend’…

Bobrisky further thanked those that helped in ensuring that his father’s birthday was lit.

Taking to Instagram, he look up Barbarawrote;

“Is my dad birthday today !!! So I bought him dis clean machine from @datboi_autos to surprise him today. Thanks @royalhugssurprises for going to deliver his car to him . Your service was lit 🔥
Happy birthday daddy, may you live long for me. I can’t wait to continue spoiling you ❤️.”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

You will reap the reward of your actions – Davido’s babymama, Chioma

Few days after wedding ceremony, Toyin Lawani’s new husband, Segun Wealth opens…

You are shameless – Nigerians drag Mercy Aigbe after she opened up about…

Crossdresser, Bobrisky rushed to hospital over ‘massive hip pain’…

“TB Joshua’s spirit visited me shortly after his death” — Actress, Jaiye Kuti

Burna Boy allegedly receives beating of his life at club in Lagos (Details)

“I don’t know what I did wrong” – Rich man narrates how his wife moved out with…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Bobrisky dresses like a man to surprise his father with new Lexus SUV on his…

Ighalo’s estranged wife, Adesuwa reacts to rumour of his relationship with…

“I thank God I ignored and didn’t date you as advised by my friends” –…

How Twitter wrote to us to seek dialogue over the suspension- FG

Bestie Saga: Actor Benedict Johnson slams ex-bestie, Uche Elendu for calling him…

Actress, Lilian Esoro allegedly in a relationship with Super Eagles player,…

‘My husband is my God’- Sex therapist claims, as she narrates what…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More