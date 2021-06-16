Bobrisky dresses like a man to surprise his father with new Lexus SUV on his birthday (Video)

Nigerian crossdresser, Okuneye Idris a.k.a Bobrisky has surprised his father with an expensive Lexus SUV on his birthday.

The self acclaimed male barbie who was recently rushed to the hospital following a serious pain on his hips, expressed his love for his father, as he prayed for more years to spoil him.

Bobrisky further thanked those that helped in ensuring that his father’s birthday was lit.

Taking to Instagram, he wrote;

“Is my dad birthday today !!! So I bought him dis clean machine from @datboi_autos to surprise him today. Thanks @royalhugssurprises for going to deliver his car to him . Your service was lit 🔥

Happy birthday daddy, may you live long for me. I can’t wait to continue spoiling you ❤️.”