Davido’s baby mama, Sophia Momodu reveals she cried after her effort failed to get Imade’s last name to be Momodu

Baby mama to Nigerian singer and DMW label boss, Davido’s first child, Sophia Momodu has recounted how she cried because their daughter, Imade’s last name wasn’t going to be hers.

Sophia took to her Instastory to reveal the effort she put in place to get her daughter’s last name to be Momodu.

She said she argued and cried because Imade got all her father’s name and not a “single letter” from hers.

She also disclosed that she pulled “all her feminist card” because it was quite painful to her.

However, from her statement, she has accepted it and it is now in the past.

