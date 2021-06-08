Daddy Freeze says why Nigerian pastors should set aside their differences and pay condolences to T.B Joshua’s family

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By San

Daddy Freeze, a controversial media figure, has asked Nigerian pastors to express their condolences to the family and congregation of Pastor T.B Joshua.
Remember that the beloved televangelist died on Saturday night, June 5, and the entire nation was in sorrow.

Dele Momodu, the publisher of Ovation International, questioned why the Christian community in Nigeria had failed to pay honor to the late priest.
Daddy Freeze has also turned to social media to call on Nigerian General Overseers to express their condolences to the pastor’s family.

According to him, pastors should put their issues with Pastor T.B Joshua aside and publicly express their condolences to his family.

He added: “I come in peace. Let’s live in love, even if we disagree, let’s disagree in love… Do everything in love.”

