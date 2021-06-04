Davido’s PA, Israel DMW fingers spiritual husbands and wives as causes of divorse

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Olumide

Davido’s PA, Israel DMW is in the news once again and this time he shared his opinion on why he believes relationship and marriage breakup.

According to Israel DMW, he stressed in a statement via his social media timeline that spiritual husbands and wives are part of the reasons for marriage and relationship breakup.

See also: "Complete idiots" – Sophia Momodu blasts supermarket staff for taking pictures of her and her daughter, Imade

He noted that people should find out if they are victim and settle that first.

See his post below;

It’s well known that Davido and Chioma have been having issues in their relationship and it all seems to be over, perhaps Israel’s reason may be applicable in this case.

