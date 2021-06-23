Don’t Reject A Guy Who Loves You Simply Because He Can’t Afford The Hair On Your Head’ – Reno Omokri To Single Ladies

Former Nigerian presidential aide and social critic Reno Omokri has advised single ladies with his latest post.

He made the post on his verified social media handle on the popular social media platform, Twitter.

He advised that single ladies should not reject a guy who loves them simply because he can’t afford the human hair on their head adding that in that situation, it is even better to reject their expensive human hair and go natural.

The post he made reads;

“Dear single ladies,

Dont reject a guy who loves you simply because he cant afford the human hair on your head. In that situation, it is even better to reject your expensive human hair and go natural. Where is the wisdom in rejecting real love because of fake hair?”

Read some of the reactions the post got below;

@Sylvesterperry – Expensive fake hair ontop am empty skull

@LordKennedy6 – One kind of tweet ladies avoid earing.. I’m still waiting for a lady to support the motion…

@DOnaopemipo – Very true sir, a lot of girls nowadays tend to pick material things as the criteria for a good and healthy relationship.

@AshukuD – This is not your thought, God revealed this to you

You’re using that communication channel so well and we are learning too fast as well, selah

@uchekingsely990 – True sir. Our ladies these days are something else. They always look beyond their eyes and reach which is very wrong, when you don’t have money in this country you are nobody

@GeenaUsman – What is you can’t reciprocate the love ur given? Do u still force urself into that relationship bcos he loves you?