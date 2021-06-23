TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Billionaire wife, Regina Daniels rushed to hospital

I don’t want a daughter – Regina Daniels opens up…

‘I was a normal baby until I stopped growing’ –…

I gave him a BJ and the next morning, he just ignored me –…

Comedienne, Warri Pikin wins the heart of many for celebrating…

I had a swollen D after she gave me a BJ – Brighto reveals…

He didn’t even last 5seconds – Ka3na opens up on…

Vee reveals what happened between her and Tolanibaj at the hotel…

BBNaija Reunion 21: I handled Ka3na from behind – Praise Defends…

Don’t Reject A Guy Who Loves You Simply Because He Can’t Afford The Hair On Your Head’ – Reno Omokri To Single Ladies

Social Media drama
By San
Reno Omokri

Former Nigerian presidential aide and social critic Reno Omokri has advised single ladies with his latest post.

He made the post on his verified social media handle on the popular social media platform, Twitter.

He advised that single ladies should not reject a guy who loves them simply because he can’t afford the human hair on their head adding that in that situation, it is even better to reject their expensive human hair and go natural.

READ ALSO

Man Blocks Female Friend Who Said She Can’t Marry A Man…

Alleged extramarital affairs: I’m hoping for his sake…

The post he made reads;

“Dear single ladies,

Dont reject a guy who loves you simply because he cant afford the human hair on your head. In that situation, it is even better to reject your expensive human hair and go natural. Where is the wisdom in rejecting real love because of fake hair?”

Read some of the reactions the post got below;

@Sylvesterperry – Expensive fake hair ontop am empty skull

@LordKennedy6 – One kind of tweet ladies avoid earing.. I’m still waiting for a lady to support the motion…

@DOnaopemipo – Very true sir, a lot of girls nowadays tend to pick material things as the criteria for a good and healthy relationship.

@AshukuD – This is not your thought, God revealed this to you
You’re using that communication channel so well and we are learning too fast as well, selah

@uchekingsely990 – True sir. Our ladies these days are something else. They always look beyond their eyes and reach which is very wrong, when you don’t have money in this country you are nobody

@GeenaUsman – What is you can’t reciprocate the love ur given? Do u still force urself into that relationship bcos he loves you?

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Billionaire wife, Regina Daniels rushed to hospital

I don’t want a daughter – Regina Daniels opens up after she was…

‘I was a normal baby until I stopped growing’ – Actor, Osita…

I gave him a BJ and the next morning, he just ignored me – Dorathy opens…

Comedienne, Warri Pikin wins the heart of many for celebrating her house help in…

I had a swollen D after she gave me a BJ – Brighto reveals why he ignored…

He didn’t even last 5seconds – Ka3na opens up on “aggressive…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Don’t Reject A Guy Who Loves You Simply Because He Can’t Afford The Hair On Your…

Tonto Dikeh’s humanitarian activities earn her another feather to her cap

‘Please I want to go for Big Brother” – Toke Makinwa cries out

‘You lack respect, integrity’ – Wizkid’s baby mama, Jada Pollock blasts…

Don Jazzy reacts to BBNaija Dorathy and Ka3na’s revelation about having…

Wife raises alarm after her husband ditched her for asking him to contribute for…

Leave Vee and Neo alone, your opinion is not needed – Neo’s sister…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More