How TB Joshua died from a spiritual battle – popular native doctor makes new, stunning revelations (video)

Social Media drama
By San

A prominent Ghanaian local doctor Kwaku Bonsam has come out to claim the death of the late Pastor, T.B Joshua  saying he died of a spiritual death.

Prophet TB Joshua, the founder of The Synagogue, Church Of All Nations (SCOAN), died on Saturday, May 5, 2021 a few days before his 58th birthday.

According to a new source, the late prophet has been the target of a series of attacks since his death, with some accusing him of misleading his followers with his controversial teachings, healings, and miracles.

Kwaku Bonsam, a prominent traditional doctor in Ghana, is heard claiming in a video that has gone viral on social media that he gave TB Joshua a 10-year deadline to live beyond which he will deal with him.

Read; Why I Am Not Surprised by My Husband’s Death – TB Joshua’s Wife Speaks

According to the native doctor, he defeated TB Joshua in a spiritual battle hence his death.

“TB Joshua tried to kill me spiritually. He said he was going to fight me in the spiritual realm after I accused him of killing late President John Atta Mills. When I said this many people came after me for attacking a man of God.”

“I gave him a 9 to 10-year ultimatum that I will show him that only God can judge me on this earth. We went into a spiritual contest and I won that battle.”

Watch video below;

