I may run for 2023 presidency – Yahaya Bello

Kogi state Governor, Yahaya Bello in a recent statement has revealed his intention to run as president in 2023.

Yahaya Bello has said he is considering the possibility of heeding calls on him to contest the 2023 presidential election, the Nation reports.

Governor Bello stated this during a chat with State House Correspondents after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari in his office in the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

He also said competence and capacity should be the criteria for electing the next president and not his ethnicity or region.

The Kogi state governor’s statement has sparked mixed reactions on social media as some Nigerians have taken to various platform form to react.

This is not the first time he would be reported to be interested in becoming the next president.