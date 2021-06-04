TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


If being humble is shutting your mouth up then I throw it off the window – Tacha continues to blasts critics

Entertainment
By Olumide
I attend RCCG but haven't gone to church in years - Tacha

BBNaija reality star and entrepreneur, Tacha has been in the news in the last few hours over her statement that the popular reality TV didn’t help her life.

Tacha’s statement has seen many of her critics calling on her to remain humble.

However, Tacha has damned humility if it means keeping shut and accepting whatever is said against her.

She wrote, ”If being humble is shutting your mouth up and having lots make constant naive comments about you, then I throw the HUMBLE SHIELD off the window. Fuck what you think.

Trust me y’all do not want to have this conversation!! Stay Humble Stay Humble is what got me out of depression??? Where was this energy when y’all mocked, jammed to and celebrated my supposed “DOWN FALL”?? Y’all maaad

People can be fake for all I care, can NEVER BE TACHA! What’s the point of diluting the truth when no one else besides TACHA PAYS THE BILLS?? why do I need to lick ass?? Never been my thing, it won’t start today.”

