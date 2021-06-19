“If you are a sinner, God does not need your money” – Pastor Kumuyi

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


News
By Shalom

Founder of the Deeper Christian Life Ministry, Pastor Kumuyi says he would return the tithes of sinners in his church if he knows their number.

The man of God made this statement during a Sunday service while preaching about holiness.

According to him, any man who’s living in sin and paying tithes and offerings is only wasting his money, because God won’t accept it.

In his words,

“If you are a sinner here, God does not need your money. All the money you are giving in this church does not get to God. You are just wasting your money.

As a matter of fact if I know the numbers of sinners here and how much they gave as tithes and offering I will remove it and give it back to them. God does not need it and the church does not need it”.

