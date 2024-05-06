In a heartwarming gesture, a polygamous man, Michael Houston, has surprised his two wives with their first cars.

The surprise was revealed on social media, where Houston shared photos of the luxurious sedan cars adorned with gift ribbons.

The photos show each wife standing proudly beside her assigned car, beaming with joy.

The polygamous man congratulated his wives on their new cars, writing, “Congrats to my wives!”

The post has received widespread praise, with many commenting on the loving gesture. “Amazing…we love to see this!” wrote Hajia Hawah.

Abigail Okyere Boatemaa commented, “Wow, what a loving husband!”

See below;