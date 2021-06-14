TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Reactions As Pretty Mike Storms Toyin Lawani’s Wedding With…

Crossdresser, Bobrisky rushed to hospital over ‘massive hip…

“TB Joshua’s spirit visited me shortly after his death” —…

Family members release burial arrangements, dates for Late TB…

“I don’t know what I did wrong” – Rich man narrates how his wife…

Photo of Turkey-based Nigerian man found inside a bottle buried…

Toyin Abraham, Nkechi Blessing and other Nollywood stars react as…

Actresses, Iyabo Ojo and Mercy Aigbe finally put their swords to…

Princess Shyngle adresses women who allow their men keep female…

Man in tears as he recounts how his girlfriend made him pay for the abortion of a pregnancy that wasn’t his (Chats)

Love and Relationship
By San

An enraged man has revealed how his girlfriend duped him into paying for an abortion she had, only to discover the kid she aborted wasn’t his.

He said that his girlfriend became pregnant and blamed it on him; she insisted on an abortion because she was still studying; the man who believed he was the child’s father said that he covered all the bills, both financial and otherwise.

Read; Pastor on the run after AAU student he impregnated dies of complications after abortion

READ ALSO

“I don’t know what I did wrong” – Rich man narrates how his…

Nigerian man buys benz for his girlfriend for being loyal to…

He encouraged partners to always check each other’s phones to monitor their daily activities, as he claimed his girlfriend had been cheating on him for a long time but he didn’t notice because he was preoccupied with work and paid less attention to such things.

Read on for his story:

See conversation between him and his wife;

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Reactions As Pretty Mike Storms Toyin Lawani’s Wedding With Six Different…

Crossdresser, Bobrisky rushed to hospital over ‘massive hip pain’…

“TB Joshua’s spirit visited me shortly after his death” — Actress, Jaiye Kuti

Family members release burial arrangements, dates for Late TB Joshua

“I don’t know what I did wrong” – Rich man narrates how his wife moved out with…

Photo of Turkey-based Nigerian man found inside a bottle buried in his…

Toyin Abraham, Nkechi Blessing and other Nollywood stars react as Mercy Aigbe…

1 of 4

LATEST UPDATES

“It was not by my intelligence” Actor Lateef Adedimeji speaks on how…

Man in tears as he recounts how his girlfriend made him pay for the abortion of…

I regret fighting with Davido – Caroline Danjuma

Lady narrates how she was beaten by her stingy husband for asking their child to…

Family and friends hold one year remembrance for late Ibidun Igohdalo

Family members release burial arrangements, dates for Late TB Joshua

“I don’t know what I did wrong” – Rich man narrates how his wife moved out with…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More