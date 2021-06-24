Nengi finally opens up about what went down between her and Kiddwaya inside the bathroom (Video)

BBNaija finalist, Nengi Hampson has finally opened up about what went down between herself and Kiddwaya in the bathroom during the lockdown show.

Recall, during the Reunion, Ka3na tried to push the narrative that Nengi and Kiddwaya had a romantic time in the bathroom.

According to Ka3na, she felt uncomfortable about it because she knew Erica was into Kidd and she didn’t understand why Nengi would be getting romantic with Kidd.

However, opening up on the incident, Nengi explained that She and Kidd coincidentally crossed paths in the bathroom, but they didn’t have s*x.

She said she was really drunk that night, but what she can remember is that Kiddwaya zipped her clothes in the bathroom, but nothing happened between them.

In a throwback video of the incident, Ozo was seen questioning Nengi about how she got into the bathroom at the same time with Kiddwaya.

Nengi however maintained that she cannot really recall the event because she drank too much.

Watch video below;