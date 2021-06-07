Nigerian man narrates why he is confused over two sisters he met in church

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Love and Relationship
By San

A Nigerian guy has resorted to the popular site Nairaland to express his confusion over two sisters he met at church.
In his testimony, the man stated that he was able to bond with the older sister and obtain her phone number, but it is the younger sister that he adores.

He emphasized that his older sister has been calling him and making approaches, which he has declined. He is concerned, though, that if he makes any move, she may undermine his relationship with her younger sister.

See his narration below;

Met two sisters a while ago in church, for some reason, the older one got my no and has been calling me almost every day. Meanwhile, I ve always wanted the younger one-she is my full spec for a serious relationship, I just did not get a chance to bond and get her contact.

Recently, the older one tried a few more advances which I turned down. I ve planned to clear her straight that I am not interested, but I am not sure how to go about it as of course these are siblings. I really like younger sis, but I feel I am not sure how to proceed with this.

I feel the recent move older sis pulled will sabotage any meaningful relationship I want to have with the younger sis in future

