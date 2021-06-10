TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

TB Joshua’s uncle fights over where his body will buried…

She is really depressed – Nigerians react to video of…

“His death means victory” – Pastor celebrates…

Seyi Shay narrates what led to her fight with Tiwa Savage at a…

Anita Joseph’s husband, MC Fish confirms rumours that his…

Lady narrates how her hair began to move like a…

Why I Am Not Surprised by My Husband’s Death – TB Joshua’s Wife…

How TB Joshua died from a spiritual battle – popular native…

Nigerians pick sides as the cause of Tiwa Savage and Sheyi…

Nkechi Blessing celebrates politician lover on his birthday today

Entertainment
By Kafayat

Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing has taken to Instagram to celebrate her politician boyfriend, Opeyemi today.

According to Nkechi, she would prefer to celebrate him privately and not on Instagram because they did not meet on the platform.

The 32-year-old however proceed to appreciate her lover for always showing her unconditional love,

READ ALSO

Actress, Nkechi Blessing finally shares photo from her…

“I will beat you” – Nkechi Blessing threatens…

In her words;

“I was going to write an epistle, But then again I realized Instagram didn’t bring us together So I will rather say it to you directly… But still here is to wish you Nothing but the absolute Best my King thank you for staying True to what we share and loving Dis stubborn Girl unconditionally Happy Birthday Twinnie @hon_falegan_official_ Shout out to @bisimanuel for coming thru with this heart-melting [email protected]

In a subsequent post, Nkechi wrote; “How can one person look like me this much Tori Olorun Anyways I am about to go to bed bayi… Happy Birthday Baby, I love you”

 

Via Instagram
RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

TB Joshua’s uncle fights over where his body will buried (Video)

She is really depressed – Nigerians react to video of Regina Daniels and…

“His death means victory” – Pastor celebrates death of T.B.…

Seyi Shay narrates what led to her fight with Tiwa Savage at a salon

Anita Joseph’s husband, MC Fish confirms rumours that his wife uses…

Lady narrates how her hair began to move like a ‘snake’ after…

Why I Am Not Surprised by My Husband’s Death – TB Joshua’s Wife Speaks

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

Jubilation as Actor, Timini Egbuson gifts himself a Range Rover for his birthday

Actress, Nkechi Blessing finally shares photo from her wedding with her…

Mother of four shares sad story of how she lived in a toilet for six years with…

Popular Ghana-based Nigerian lesbian narrates how she was raped by 4 Nigerian…

Twitter Ban: FG shun Adamu Garba’s app, unveil a new social media app for…

Nkechi Blessing celebrates politician lover on his birthday today

Few days after Daddy Freeze’s outcry, Prophet Abiara pays a visit to TB…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More