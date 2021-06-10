Nkechi Blessing celebrates politician lover on his birthday today

Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing has taken to Instagram to celebrate her politician boyfriend, Opeyemi today.

According to Nkechi, she would prefer to celebrate him privately and not on Instagram because they did not meet on the platform.

The 32-year-old however proceed to appreciate her lover for always showing her unconditional love,

In her words;

“I was going to write an epistle, But then again I realized Instagram didn’t bring us together So I will rather say it to you directly… But still here is to wish you Nothing but the absolute Best my King thank you for staying True to what we share and loving Dis stubborn Girl unconditionally Happy Birthday Twinnie @hon_falegan_official_ Shout out to @bisimanuel for coming thru with this heart-melting [email protected]

In a subsequent post, Nkechi wrote; “How can one person look like me this much Tori Olorun Anyways I am about to go to bed bayi… Happy Birthday Baby, I love you”