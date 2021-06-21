Other celebrities join Mide Martins and husband, Afeez Owo in giving out ‘daughter’s hand’ in marriage (videos)

Mide Martins and Afeez Owo, actors, gave their daughter’s hands in marriage over the weekend.

Mide Martins said on Instagram, sharing a sweet video of them at the wedding:

“Bride’s Father & Mother…Our Little Angel’s Wedding @yetundebarnabas”

In another post she wrote “Mummy & Daddy’s Bride. Thanks to everyone that came out to celebrate our god daughter’s @yetundebarnabas wedding with us. God bless you all”

Over the weekend, Nollywood actress, Yetunde Barnabas wedded her lover, Peter Olayinka.

Peter Olayinka is a Nigerian professional footballer who currently plays as a forward for Slavia Prague in the Fortuna Liga.

Remember how Yetunde sparked a social media craze with their breath-taking pre-wedding photos? She recently revealed that their court wedding took place on June 11th.