TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“Kayode should be arrested” – Nigerians react…

Tonto Dikeh celebrates father’s day in an unexpected way

VIDEO: Reactions as young lady attacks and beats up her man in…

“Nobody holy pass” – Brighto breaks silence…

“It doesn’t take me a minute to expose all your shady…

BBNaija Reunion: Nengi clears air on relationship with Prince and…

(Video) Mercy Johnson reveals the challenges she faces when she…

‘Low budget Yahoo boy’ – Dbanj’s wife,…

Rosy Meurer melts heart with her father’s day message to…

Other celebrities join Mide Martins and husband, Afeez Owo in giving out ‘daughter’s hand’ in marriage (videos)

News
By San

Mide Martins and Afeez Owo, actors, gave their daughter’s hands in marriage over the weekend.

Mide Martins said on Instagram, sharing a sweet video of them at the wedding:

“Bride’s Father & Mother…Our Little Angel’s Wedding @yetundebarnabas”

READ ALSO

Moment Nigerian bride bursts into tears as her mum presents…

Pandemonium as man abandons hospital bed to…

Watch the video of how it went below;

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mide Funmi Martins (@mydemartins)

In another post she wrote “Mummy & Daddy’s Bride. Thanks to everyone that came out to celebrate our god daughter’s @yetundebarnabas wedding with us. God bless you all”

Over the weekend, Nollywood actress, Yetunde Barnabas wedded her lover, Peter Olayinka.

Peter Olayinka is a Nigerian professional footballer who currently plays as a forward for Slavia Prague in the Fortuna Liga.

Read; Actress, Mide Martins remembers mum, Funmi Martins 19 years after her death

Remember how Yetunde sparked a social media craze with their breath-taking pre-wedding photos? She recently revealed that their court wedding took place on June 11th.

 

 

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“Kayode should be arrested” – Nigerians react to reports that…

Tonto Dikeh celebrates father’s day in an unexpected way

VIDEO: Reactions as young lady attacks and beats up her man in public

“Nobody holy pass” – Brighto breaks silence after revelation…

“It doesn’t take me a minute to expose all your shady secrets”…

BBNaija Reunion: Nengi clears air on relationship with Prince and Ozo, states…

(Video) Mercy Johnson reveals the challenges she faces when she wants to make…

1 of 3

LATEST UPDATES

Other celebrities join Mide Martins and husband, Afeez Owo in giving out…

Blessing Okoro replies fan who entered her D.M to tell her to reconcile with her…

Instagram Herbal Body enlargement brand calls out their ambassador, BBNaija star…

Serious fight breaks out as a guy and a lady throw punches at each other ‘over a…

“This is very irresponsible” – Video of BBNaija’s Mercy Eke rocking Peter Okoye…

Man narrates what he did after a lady told him she can’t marry a man whose…

“I’m one of the stand-out actresses of this generation” – Erica Nlewedim brags

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More