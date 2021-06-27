Tonto Dikeh celebrates her politician boyfriend in the most adorable way

Actress, Tonto Dikeh has taken to her official Instagram page to celebrate her politician boyfriend on his birthday today.

Recall that in 2016, Tonto and her ex-husband, Churchill went their separate ways after the birth of their child, Andre.

Since then, Tonto chose to remain a single parent to her son without going into any relationship.

However, the 36-year-old has revealed to the world that she has moved on and found love again.

According to Gistlover blog, Tonto is in a relationship with a Nigerian politician identified as, Kpokpogri.

The mother of one has also flooded her page with birthday wishes to her lover, Kpokpogri.

According to Tonto, Kpokpogri is the love of her life and he changed her into the woman she has become.

The single mum also mentioned that his love is the most precious gift to her and she loves him so much.

Read all she wrote below;

“Happy birthday to THE LOVE OF MY LIFE, I hope you get everything your heart desires because that’s exactly what you’ve given me… You are twice as sweet as any birthday cake… You make every day feel like my birthday, except I don’t need to blow out any candles because my wish already came true. Your smile is cause for celebration… Your love is the most precious gift in the world. Your kisses could light a thousand birthday candles. I wanted to give you all my love… for your birthday, but there’s no box big enough to hold it. Besides, it’s already yours. Happy Birthday to A man who MAKES LIFE ITSELF FEEL LIKE A SPECIAL OCCASION… I LOVE YOU, BABY… GOD BLESS YOU MY WORLD… I CELEBRATE YOU, SIR”

In another post, Tonto wrote;

“Happy birthday to you My BABY… You’ve shown me that love is best presented as true as they come, you put a spring In my steps… Falling in love with you is like the wildest roller coaster ride. Because of you, I have gotten to appreciate the finer things in life. Thank you for making me a better woman.

I pray that the kisses I blow transform into thousands of wishes come true and into fulfilled dreams and aspirations. Thank you for bringing immense joy and happiness to me as a woman… My biggest kisses and tightest hugs are reserved for you today… THANK YOU FOR CHANGING ME INTO THE WOMAN I AM TODAY… GOD BLESS YOU, I LOVE YOU SO MUCH MY WORLD… HAVE A BLESSED DAY MY OGA AT THE TOP… OURSONG#PK”

Reacting to the birthday messages, Kpokpogri wrote in the comment section;

“Happy birthday to him sweetheart. Long life and prosperity and many more years in return.”

Tonto Dikeh replied with “@kpokpogri Agbaya”