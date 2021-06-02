Why I married my wife, Annie – 2face Idibia opens up

Award-winning Nigerian singer, Tubaba Idibia has revealed why he took the decision to get married to his wife, Annie.

During an interview with DJ Anyaloko, 2Baba opened up on how Annie stood by him when he had nothing, and even gave him from the little she had.

2Baba said;

“You see Annie is from an average background like myself. We both started from nothing. She stuck by me through it all. When there was no car she hopped on bikes, took the bus, and trekked with me. When there was no money or house or hit song or millions of albums sold or big awards and accolades.”

“When I used to repeat just 3 sets of clothes, she would always hold my head, look me in the eyes and tell me things will be fine one day. When I wasn’t handsome, she would call me her prince charming. When I wasn’t celebrated, she called me her king and said she is my number one fan and to this day, she still is.”

“Even when I made it big as a musician and started misbehaving and controversies almost destroyed my career, she would go down on her knees and pray to God to show me the way and give me victory over my enemies.”

“Now if am still that small boy struggling to make it like every other young chap on the streets of Lagos, do you think a doctor, a lawyer, and a multi-millionaire businesswoman would want to look at me or even have my kids? No, so to answer your question, I did not choose who had more to offer me, I chose Annie because she offered me her all when we had very little”.