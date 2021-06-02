TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Regina Daniels reacts after a troll referred to her mother as…

Drama in Sierra Leone as corpse walks to the house of ritualist…

Child comedienne, Emmanuella reacts to pregnancy rumours

He’s never coming into my house again – Jemima Osunde…

Age doesn’t matter, when love hits your heart, you will…

Regina Daniels allegedly pregnant for second child (Screenshots)

Reactions from Fans as BBnaija’s Tacha shows off her no-makeup…

Nigerian man shares his experience with a lady who told him…

Nnamdi Kanu is 419 – Alleged ESN member speaks (Video)

Why I married my wife, Annie – 2face Idibia opens up

Entertainment
By Shalom

Award-winning Nigerian singer, Tubaba Idibia has revealed why he took the decision to get married to his wife, Annie.

During an interview with DJ Anyaloko, 2Baba opened up on how Annie stood by him when he had nothing, and even gave him from the little she had.

2Baba said;

READ ALSO

Tuface Idibia celebrates Wizkid, commends him for finding…

Annie Idibia fires a troll who advised that…

“You see Annie is from an average background like myself. We both started from nothing. She stuck by me through it all. When there was no car she hopped on bikes, took the bus, and trekked with me. When there was no money or house or hit song or millions of albums sold or big awards and accolades.”

“When I used to repeat just 3 sets of clothes, she would always hold my head, look me in the eyes and tell me things will be fine one day. When I wasn’t handsome, she would call me her prince charming. When I wasn’t celebrated, she called me her king and said she is my number one fan and to this day, she still is.”

“Even when I made it big as a musician and started misbehaving and controversies almost destroyed my career, she would go down on her knees and pray to God to show me the way and give me victory over my enemies.”

“Now if am still that small boy struggling to make it like every other young chap on the streets of Lagos, do you think a doctor, a lawyer, and a multi-millionaire businesswoman would want to look at me or even have my kids? No, so to answer your question, I did not choose who had more to offer me, I chose Annie because she offered me her all when we had very little”.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Regina Daniels reacts after a troll referred to her mother as…

Drama in Sierra Leone as corpse walks to the house of ritualist that killed her…

Child comedienne, Emmanuella reacts to pregnancy rumours

He’s never coming into my house again – Jemima Osunde narrates how…

Age doesn’t matter, when love hits your heart, you will fall –…

Regina Daniels allegedly pregnant for second child (Screenshots)

Reactions from Fans as BBnaija’s Tacha shows off her no-makeup face in a new…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Mother narrates emotional story of how her children who were born normal,…

Davido’s baby mama, Chioma commences apartment-hunting (video)

How my wives ran away from me when I had COVID-19 — El-Rufai

He has severe autism but I’m so proud of the man he’s becoming…

Why I married my wife, Annie – 2face Idibia opens up

Again Rihanna peppers Don Jazzy and others with hot photos

Age doesn’t matter, when love hits your heart, you will fall –…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More