BBNaija 2021: Maria’s classmate exposes her real age, says she is not 29

BBNaija 2021 housemate, Maria’s classmate has exposed her following the age she declared to be in the house.

This comes after the realtor said she is 29-years-old but the age on her international passport says otherwise.

According to a Twitter user identified as @Funabynature, the reality star graduated from secondary school in 2004 and she is between 34 – 35years of age.

Taking to Twitter to expose Maria, @Funabynature wrote “Nkechi Chike that graduated Feddy in 2004 went on big brother to say she’s 29? Younger ke? She’s at least 34-35.”

Reacting to this;

@Dannisse_Photo wrote “Buh why people go dey lie about age, is it to spite others or what”

@WhoIsIfeanyi wrote “She’s obviously 35 or there about.”

@KeehNee wrote “Lmao everybody in the entertainment industry dey use football age nau”

@Teeskitchen_ wrote “She actually looks older but what do I know”