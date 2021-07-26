BBNaija 2021: Maria’s classmate exposes her real age, says she is not 29

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Kafayat

BBNaija 2021 housemate, Maria’s classmate has exposed her following the age she declared to be in the house.

This comes after the realtor said she is 29-years-old but the age on her international passport says otherwise.

According to a Twitter user identified as @Funabynature, the reality star graduated from secondary school in 2004 and she is between 34 – 35years of age.

Taking to Twitter to expose Maria,  @Funabynature  wrote “Nkechi Chike that graduated Feddy in 2004 went on big brother to say she’s 29? Younger ke? She’s at least 34-35.”

Reacting to this;

@Dannisse_Photo wrote “Buh why people go dey lie about age, is it to spite others or what”

@WhoIsIfeanyi wrote “She’s obviously 35 or there about.”
@KeehNee wrote “Lmao everybody in the entertainment industry dey use football age nau”

@Teeskitchen_ wrote “She actually looks older but what do I know”

Via Twitter
