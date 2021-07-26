#BBNaija: I want all the boys to fall in love with me – Maria reveals (Video)

Big Brother Naija housemate, Maria has revealed her intention to make all the male housemates in the house fall for her.

She disclosed this in a video which was shared by the organizers of the show on their social media platform.

The beautiful 29-year-old housemate promised to form cliques and stay away from fights in the house.

”I plan to spice the house by making all the boys fall in love with me. You will never catch me fighting about man

”I am looking forward to forming a lot of cliques in the house because I am a very bubbly, friendly person,” she said.

In another news, some fans have predicted that Maria migbt be one of two wild cards to watch out for.