TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

BBNaija 2021: Meet the housemate who was an actor in popular…

#BBNaija: “Angel of doom” – Nigerians rage as…

BBNaija: Billionaire, Obi Cubana ignores White money and other…

#BBNaija: I want all the boys to fall in love with me – Maria reveals (Video)

Entertainment
By Shalom

Big Brother Naija housemate, Maria has revealed her intention to make all the male housemates in the house fall for her.

She disclosed this in a video which was shared by the organizers of the show on their social media platform.

The beautiful 29-year-old housemate promised to form cliques and stay away from fights in the house.

READ ALSO

The show is becoming annoying, they only select people that…

#BBNaija: “Angel of doom” – Nigerians rage…

”I plan to spice the house by making all the boys fall in love with me. You will never catch me fighting about man

”I am looking forward to forming a lot of cliques in the house because I am a very bubbly, friendly person,” she said.

In another news, some fans have predicted that Maria migbt be one of two wild cards to watch out for.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

BBNaija 2021: Meet the housemate who was an actor in popular American series,…

#BBNaija: “Angel of doom” – Nigerians rage as Angel reveals…

BBNaija: Billionaire, Obi Cubana ignores White money and other Igbo boys,…

BBNaija 2021: Every Single Child in Ojuelegba Knows White Money The Hustler-…

‘Only iPhone 12 users are allowed to take pictures with me in…

BBNaija 2021: Loved-Up Photos Of Season 6 Housemate Niyi And His Beautiful White…

BBNaija 2021: Watch reaction of the guys when Angel, the first lady, entered the…

1 of 4

LATEST UPDATES

BBNaija 2021: List of popular Hollywood movies Boma has featured in

#BBNaija: I want all the boys to fall in love with me – Maria reveals…

The show is becoming annoying, they only select people that have made it –…

#BBNaija: I like your teeth, it’s naturally brown – Beatrice shades…

#BBNaija: “Angel of doom” – Nigerians rage as Angel reveals…

Car Wash Attendant Crashes Client’s Mercedes Benz While Driving to Buy Food…

BBNaija 2021: Watch reaction of the guys when Angel, the first lady, entered the…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More