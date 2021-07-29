BBNaija 2021: Mixed reactions as Big Brother discloses who the wild cards (Fake housemates) are

Social media users have reacted differently following the revelation that Maria and Pere are the two wild cards (Fake housemates) in the ongoing Big Brother Naija 2021.

Recall that Big Brother earlier announced to the housemates that there are two fake housemates in the show, and if they (the other housemates) are able to call them out, they (the fake housemates) will be evicted.

But if they don’t guess right, they will be left to join the competition and will have automatic immunity the following week.

It was, however, disclosed during the diary session that Maria and Pere are the wild cards (Fake housemates).

This new revelation has gagged Nigerians and many have taken to social media to react.

See some reactions below;

@Fauzy wrote, “I thought it was liquorose and boma coz they were already popular before the house”

@Auchills wrote, “I wasnt surprise for pere , he once spoke about obi cubana mum burial but maria I shock ooo”

@Ayobami Imaboya wrote, “I can’t imagine MARIA could be one of the wild card though she made me suspect PERE, the funny thing is the two don’t know each other”