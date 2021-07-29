TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

BBNaija 2021: Liquor Rose and Angel involved in first fight in…

Lady shares sad experience with boyfriend who was double dating

‘You have no shame, you slept with my husband’…

BBNaija 2021: Mixed reactions as Big Brother discloses who the wild cards (Fake housemates) are

Entertainment
By Kafayat

Social media users have reacted differently following the revelation that Maria and Pere are the two wild cards (Fake housemates) in the ongoing Big Brother Naija 2021.

Recall that Big Brother earlier announced to the housemates that there are two fake housemates in the show, and if they (the other housemates) are able to call them out, they (the fake housemates) will be evicted.

But if they don’t guess right, they will be left to join the competition and will have automatic immunity the following week.

READ ALSO

‘This girl don win’ – Nigerians react as…

BBNaija 2021: Maria’s classmate exposes her real age,…

It was, however, disclosed during the diary session that Maria and Pere are the wild cards (Fake housemates).

This new revelation has gagged Nigerians and many have taken to social media to react.

See some reactions below;

@Fauzy wrote, “I thought it was liquorose and boma coz they were already popular before the house”

@Auchills wrote, “I wasnt surprise for pere , he once spoke about obi cubana mum burial but maria I shock ooo”

@Ayobami Imaboya wrote, “I can’t imagine MARIA could be one of the wild card though she made me suspect PERE, the funny thing is the two don’t know each other”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

BBNaija 2021: Liquor Rose and Angel involved in first fight in the house (Video)

Lady shares sad experience with boyfriend who was double dating

‘You have no shame, you slept with my husband’ –…

‘I no longer cry, it no longer hurts’ – Actress, Uche Ogbodo…

Hushpuppi to face 20years in prison after pleading guilty to charges

Kayanmata dealer Jaruma laments after 7 million ladies sent Obi Cubana’s…

#BBNaija: Reactions as Angel cuddles under the sheets with male housemate…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

BBNaija 2021: Mixed reactions as Big Brother discloses who the wild cards (Fake…

‘Life is hard and i feel like giving up sometimes’ – Tonto…

Actor, Yul Edochie talks about owning 50 houses

‘I no longer cry, it no longer hurts’ – Actress, Uche Ogbodo…

How police chief Abba Kyari flew to Dubai to spend good time with Hushpuppi: FBI

‘I only connected Hushpuppi to a tailor for native clothes’ – DCP Abba Kyari…

He will kill me with his big m*nhood – Lady speaks after rejecting boyfriend’s…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More