Big Brother Naija housemate, Angel has been called out by her fans after she was spotted cuddling under the sheets with Sammie.

The housemates were spotted cuddling in bed last night, moments after Angel told Sammie he’s her spec.

Recall, Sammie had earlier opened up to his fellow housemate, Niyi that Angel said she finds him attractive and he’s the kind of guy she rolls with.

“I was confused because I know she speaks better English than I do. During our conversations, I was just mixing pidgin with proper English. At some point, I was just laughing. Because I could hardly hear her accent,” Sammie said in his conversation with Niyi.

Last night the duo were seen cuddling while in bed last night, but Angel’s fans feel that their fave could have chosen a cuter guy in the house.

