Bishop Oyedepo finally speaks on why he sacked more than 40 pastors

The general overseer of Winners Chapel, Bishop Oyedepo has finally spoken on why he sacked more than 40 pastors working for him.

Recall that a few days ago, a video of one of the affected pastors crying out for help went viral and this generated lots of reactions on social media.

According to the Bishop, they were sacked because they could not meet their tithes and offering targets.

Reacting to this, Oyedepo said that he asked the pastors to be sacked because they were unfruitful, blatant failures.

Speaking further, Oyedepo said the only criteria for their sack was how many souls had been won in the church.

”When we employed 7000 pastors at once social media was dead. We have more employees than most states in Nigeria and we have owed them or taken bank overdrafts once.”

Watch the video below;