TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Fans react to what Neo’s mum did to his lover, Vee at his…

Fire guts TB Joshua’s Synagogue Church on the night of his…

I can’t continue this marriage – Man cries out after…

“I am sorry for playing ‘wicked’ roles in movies” – Patience…

Happy birthday my love – Nengi celebrates husband on his…

Men who cheat on their wives should take a new turn and stay…

Dsaddy Duties: Olakunle Churchill spotted changing his sons’…

We thought you would add value to us, but you didn’t…

“The most annoying human ever” – Vee tackles…

Happy birthday my love – Nengi celebrates husband on his birthday

Entertainment
By Shalom

Former Big Brother Naija housemate and finalist, Nengi Hampson has caused and uproar on Twitter after she celebrated her “hubby”.

The beautiful ex housemate took to her Twitter page to send out a heartfelt birthday message to a young man who she referred to as her “hubby”.

The young man identified as “emperor cruzz” on Twitter is well known for hyping the reality star and singing her praises all over Twitter.

READ ALSO

Nengi’s hubby reacts after Nengi celebrated him on his…

“The most annoying human ever” – Vee…

Nengi, a finalist of the BBNaija lockdown show, recently disclosed why she associated more with the male folks in the Big Brother house.

According to her, she was judged a lot by her fellow female housemates, who believed she was fighting to get the attention of all the guys in the house.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Fans react to what Neo’s mum did to his lover, Vee at his birthday dinner

Fire guts TB Joshua’s Synagogue Church on the night of his candlelight…

I can’t continue this marriage – Man cries out after his pregnant…

“I am sorry for playing ‘wicked’ roles in movies” – Patience Ozokwo apologises

Happy birthday my love – Nengi celebrates husband on his birthday

Men who cheat on their wives should take a new turn and stay close to God…

Dsaddy Duties: Olakunle Churchill spotted changing his sons’ diaper (Video)

1 of 4

LATEST UPDATES

Nengi’s hubby reacts after Nengi celebrated him on his birthday

Happy birthday my love – Nengi celebrates husband on his birthday

Charles Okocha reportedly welcomes baby girl with 18-year-old girlfriend

She must kneel down with both knees before we get married – Wizkid speaks…

It’s very sad that I will not see you again, sleep on my love – Late…

Watch video of TB Joshua’s Tribute service at The Synagogue Church

“I am sorry for playing ‘wicked’ roles in movies” – Patience Ozokwo apologises

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More