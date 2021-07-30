‘I don’t have many sexual experiences’ – BBNaija housemate, Sasky opens up

Big Brother Naija season 6 housemate, Sasky has opened up on her sexual life and experiences.

The Hausa born made these revelations during a conversation with Tega, Saga, Pere and a few others.

According to Sasky, she is has been a celibate for 7 months and she does not have many experiences.

In her words;

“I am not a sexual person… I won’t lie… I am celibate … I am 7 months celibate… it’s not a joke… I don’t have all the experiences”

Reacting to this, Pere asked about her age and she disclosed that she was 21. The housemates however noded as they understood why she does not know much about sex yet except Pere who obviously was not convinced and thinks Saskay is lying.