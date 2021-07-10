TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Avoid Jim Iyke before you commit su!cide – Nigerians react…

List of dignitaries who attended T.B Joshua’s final burial…

Davido’s daughter Imade goes emotional as she shares her…

Believe me, Ada Jesus is not dead, she is still alive –…

DaddyFreeze drags General Overseers who did not attend Late…

How I saved the life of a stranger who was about to be killed…

Check Out What Was Written On Late Prophet TB Joshua’s…

Original photos from Bobrisky’s photoshoot surfaces, hours…

Tonto Dikeh replies lady who dragged her for kissing her dad on…

Man reacts as Bobrisky shoots his shot at him on IG (Screenshots)

Entertainment
By Shalom

Nigerian crossdresser, Idris Okuneye a.k.a Bobrisky has sparked reactions on social media after he publicly admired a male fan.

Bobrisky shared a video of himself flaunting his new body on Instagram, and the male fan took to the comment section to air out his opinion.

The fan identified as Paul Elvis wanted to know if anybody has spanked Bobrisky’s newly acquired backside.

READ ALSO

Bobrisky reacts after getting dragged for editing his photos…

“Old cargo with shrinked engine” –…

“Bob is too risky. That your new yansh ehh abeg anybody done spank am? I just want know first”, the fan wrote.

Reacting to this, Bobrisky apparently took a glance at the guy’s photos on Instagram, and when he was done, he publicly admired the fan, saying he’s too cute.

“You’re too cute”, Bobrisky replied the fan with love emojis.

The fan in his response, said he already knows that Bob is getting attracted to him.

See post and comments below;

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Avoid Jim Iyke before you commit su!cide – Nigerians react to Jim…

List of dignitaries who attended T.B Joshua’s final burial ceremony…

Davido’s daughter Imade goes emotional as she shares her moments with late…

Believe me, Ada Jesus is not dead, she is still alive – Husband of…

DaddyFreeze drags General Overseers who did not attend Late Prophet T.B Joshua’s…

How I saved the life of a stranger who was about to be killed – Actress,…

Check Out What Was Written On Late Prophet TB Joshua’s Gravestone

1 of 4

LATEST UPDATES

Check Out What Was Written On Late Prophet TB Joshua’s Gravestone

BBNaija’s Tochi Oke narrates how his female boss s*xually assaulted him…

How to identify a useless man – Dancer, Janemena coaches ladies

Man reacts as Bobrisky shoots his shot at him on IG (Screenshots)

He was my coursemate and now we’re barristers – Lady who graduated…

How Dangote borrowed N500k from uncle, Dantata to set up $11.9 billion Empire

DaddyFreeze drags General Overseers who did not attend Late Prophet T.B Joshua’s…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More