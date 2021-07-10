Man reacts as Bobrisky shoots his shot at him on IG (Screenshots)

Nigerian crossdresser, Idris Okuneye a.k.a Bobrisky has sparked reactions on social media after he publicly admired a male fan.

Bobrisky shared a video of himself flaunting his new body on Instagram, and the male fan took to the comment section to air out his opinion.

The fan identified as Paul Elvis wanted to know if anybody has spanked Bobrisky’s newly acquired backside.

“Bob is too risky. That your new yansh ehh abeg anybody done spank am? I just want know first”, the fan wrote.

Reacting to this, Bobrisky apparently took a glance at the guy’s photos on Instagram, and when he was done, he publicly admired the fan, saying he’s too cute.

“You’re too cute”, Bobrisky replied the fan with love emojis.

The fan in his response, said he already knows that Bob is getting attracted to him.

See post and comments below;