Moment ladies were shamefully bounced out of Obi Cubana’s mother’s burial at Oba (Video)

By Shalom

A video making the rounds on social media shows the moment a group of ladies refused to leave after getting bounced.

The ladies who attended the burial of Obi Cubana’s mother at Oba were bounced out of the event, but they refused to leave and kept on insisting.

A video making the rounds on social media shows the ladies struggling as the security personnel pushed them backwards.

This is coming shortly after a video of guests and bouncers at the funeral, struggling to pick money from the ground, went viral on social media.

In the video, the bouncers abandoned their duty posts to join guests in picking money which was being sprayed at all corners.

Watch the moment ladies were bounced from the event below;

