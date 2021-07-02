Nigerians celebrate Burna Boy on his 30th birthday

Nigerians have penned down emotional birthday messages to Grammy award winning singer, Burna Boy, as he clocks a new age today.

Recall, days ago, Burna Boy revealed how he wants to celebrate his coming 30th birthday. He outlined his wishes and disclosed the venue for the celebration.

He wrote;

“I can’t believe I’m really turning 30 years old in a week. My Father is Not rich at all But i pray that as this new phase of my life begins I can be even half the man that he is. I just want to be better and do better I’m feeling emotional as fuck right now. lol.

I wanna be in MIAMI on my birthday Smiling the whole week. @Diddy @Pharrell @KodakBlack1k @USMAN84kg @RickRoss @ZoeyDollaz im turning 30 in yo City! What we doing? Everyone who can make it to MIAMI on the 2nd of July to the 5th of July should COME PARTY with me.”