Original photos from Bobrisky’s photoshoot surfaces, hours after he shared “edited” photos with curves

Photos of Bobrisky’s body have surfaced online, hours after he broke the internet with his post-surgery body photos.

Blogger, Gistlovers, insisted that Bobrisky’s photos and curves, were edited and shared original photos from the shoot, which looked totally different from the photos shared by Bob.

Recall, yesterday, Bobrisky flaunted his post-surgery body, weeks after undergoing surgery.

After several weeks of teasing his fans and followers about unveiling his new body, Bobrisky finally released photos in bikini to show off the body.

Reacting to this, fans and friends of the cross dresser took to the comment section of his post to shower praises on him over his new body.

An Instagram follower, @jannie_adejoke wrote, “My Twinnie so hotttttttttt🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥”.

@oluwafunke_wardrobe wrote, “Na who born these fine babe”.

@official_mzifdola wrote, “🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥Omo Bob you look smooth ❤️❤️🔥🔥🔥”.

However, some Nigerians are still insisting that the photos are not real and they were edited using an application.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CRFbowhFRYHeBb9lJ_5LghHglnmZSpd5-MB5r40/?utm_medium=copy_link