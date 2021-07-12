Sorrow hits Nollywood as popular actor dies

Sorrow has his Nollywood movie industry again following the demise of popular actor, John Lee.

Taking to Instagram to make this announcement, actor, Emaka Okafor mentioned that John’s death comes a few weeks after he survived a stroke.

Emeka added that celebrities go through a lot but fans believe they are immune to life’s challenges.

In his words;

“NOLLYWOOD MOURNS… Before my birthday, I got the news of your demise JOHN LEE. But I couldn’t come to terms that you died without fulfilling your dreams base on our last discussions about our career. It actually pains me that sometimes We go through a lot as actors but when fans see us they feel all is well with the actor not knowing what the person might be going through.

John Lee, you are full of life and always hilarious to work with. Though time and grace are by Gods grace. It is sad you left without fulfilling a lot of dreams, and it is very painful to say goodbye at this moment, Farewell JOHN LEE REST IN THE BLOSSOM OF YOUR CREATOR. Rip john. Great actor.”