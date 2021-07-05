Tolanibaj reacts as billionaire son, Kiddwaya kisses her in public (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

A video making the rounds on social media shows the moment former housemate of Big Brother Naija lockdown season, Tolanibaj received a kiss from Kiddwaya.

Tolanibaj was making a video of the lockdown house following the conclusion of the reunion show, and Kiddwaya suddenly approached her and planted a kiss on her cheeks.

Apparently, this didn’t go down well with Tolanibaj who quickly cautioned the billionaire son about how his fans would react when they watch the video.

Tolanibaj told Kidd that his fans will surely start saying “rubbish” after watching the video, but Kiddwaya obviously didn’t care about what she was saying.

The BBNaija Lockdown Reunion show ended on Saturday, July 3, and ex-housemates took turns looking at their old photos which hung around the walls of the house.

Watch video below;

