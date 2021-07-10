‘Lion no dey born goat’ – Tonto Dikeh brags over her son’s latest achievement

Nollywood actress cum philanthropist, Tonto Dikeh has taken to Instagram to brag about her son’s latest achievement.

This comes after Tonto‘s son, Andre was awarded the most generous pupil in his school.

According to the excited mum, her son inherited the act of being generous from her and it’s evidence that he is a true son of his mother.

She mentioned that her son is gradually becoming like her, adding an apple doesn’t fall from a tree, and a lion does not give birth to a goat.

Sharing photos from when Andre got his award, the 36-year-old wrote;

“CHARACTER AWARD.. The Apple doesn’t fall far from the Tree.. Lion No Dey Born Goat!!! @kingandre_dikeh WON MOST GENEROUS PUPIL IN HIS YEAR/CLASS.”

See the photos below;