TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Avoid Jim Iyke before you commit su!cide – Nigerians react…

List of dignitaries who attended T.B Joshua’s final burial…

Davido’s daughter Imade goes emotional as she shares her…

‘Lion no dey born goat’ – Tonto Dikeh brags over her son’s latest achievement

Entertainment
By Kafayat

Nollywood actress cum philanthropist, Tonto Dikeh has taken to Instagram to brag about her son’s latest achievement.

This comes after Tonto‘s son, Andre was awarded the most generous pupil in his school.

According to the excited mum, her son inherited the act of being generous from her and it’s evidence that he is a true son of his mother.

READ ALSO

One year after being accused of stealing a baby, Halima…

Tonto Dikeh replies lady who dragged her for kissing her dad…

She mentioned that her son is gradually becoming like her, adding an apple doesn’t fall from a tree, and a lion does not give birth to a goat.

Sharing photos from when Andre got his award, the 36-year-old wrote;

“CHARACTER AWARD.. The Apple doesn’t fall far from the Tree.. Lion No Dey Born Goat!!! @kingandre_dikeh WON MOST GENEROUS PUPIL IN HIS YEAR/CLASS.”

See the photos below;

 

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Avoid Jim Iyke before you commit su!cide – Nigerians react to Jim…

List of dignitaries who attended T.B Joshua’s final burial ceremony…

Davido’s daughter Imade goes emotional as she shares her moments with late…

DaddyFreeze drags General Overseers who did not attend Late Prophet T.B Joshua’s…

Believe me, Ada Jesus is not dead, she is still alive – Husband of…

Check Out What Was Written On Late Prophet TB Joshua’s Gravestone

How I saved the life of a stranger who was about to be killed – Actress,…

1 of 4

LATEST UPDATES

‘Na boutique?’ – Fans react as Linda Ikeji flaunts her…

‘Lion no dey born goat’ – Tonto Dikeh brags over her…

One year after being accused of stealing a baby, Halima Abubakar flaunts her own…

Check Out What Was Written On Late Prophet TB Joshua’s Gravestone

BBNaija’s Tochi Oke narrates how his female boss s*xually assaulted him…

How to identify a useless man – Dancer, Janemena coaches ladies

Man reacts as Bobrisky shoots his shot at him on IG (Screenshots)

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More