Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh has congratulated Nkechi Blessing Sunday for emerging team leader of the ongoing CCBNaija reality show for the second time

Announcing the good news via Instagram, Nkechi wrote;

“This is my Mood immediately I was announced TEAM LEAD for the second time running on the @ccbnaija Reality Tv show💃💃💃 It was possible because you all voted aggressively for me🙏

I swear to GOD I do not take this massive show of love for granted😩 May heaven bless each and everyone of you that took out money from ur pocket to vote for me,you will never ever lack🙏 We go Hard again this week Yoo💃💃”.

Reacting to this, Tonto Dikeh sent out a congratulatory message to the actress.