Actress, Mercy Johnson and husband celebrate ahead of their 10th wedding anniversary

Entertainment
By Kafayat

Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson has taken to Instagram to celebrate ahead of her 10th year wedding anniversary with her husband, Prince Okojie.

Sharing a video of herself, her husband and her kids during their photoshoot, the mother of 4 wrote;

“My team…[email protected] … All that matters……thank you lord… 27th Aug on my mind…. Instagram, please unshadow ban Prince Odi Okojie …”

Storming Mercy‘s comment section to celebrate with her;

@iamshaffybello wrote “FAMILY…..EVERYTHING”

@kaycee_blinks wrote “Marriage has so many ups and downs but waxing strong is the goal congrats to them”

@sandraekpe wrote “U are lucky girl..your husband is so calm”

@unique_fabrics_jewelries wrote “Awwwwwwn lovely family”

@tracy_sogbaike wrote “Happy wedding anniversary to u. More years of happiness and greatness”

Watch the video below;

Via Instagram
