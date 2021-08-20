Actress, Rita Dominic mourns

Nollywood actress, Rita Dominic has taken to her official Instagram page to mourn her mother-in-law.

This comes after the sudden death of her fiance, Fidelis Anosike’s mother.

According to the 44-year-old, Fidelis’s mother fought to the end but God knows best.

Sharing a photo of the deceased, Rita wrote;

“A matriarch goes home. May your beautiful soul rest in peace Mama. You fought to the end. God knows best, Na n’udo..”.

Recall that Rita announced her relationship and engagement with the media entrepreneur, Fidelis Anosike, in an Instagram post in December 2020.

Reacting to this;

@ezeudufloxy wrote “Rest on mum …. We love you but God loves you most!”

@ogbodubebe wrote “May God rest her soul. Eternal rest grant unto her O Lord and let perpetual light shine upon her.”

@houseofchichi wrote “My sincere condolences sis. May her soul Rest In Peace”