Actor, Patrick Doyle reveals the unknown about Rita Dominic and her husband to be

Entertainment
By Kafayat

Ace Nollywood actor, Patrick Doyle has revealed some unknown facts about the relationship between actress, Rita Dominic and her husband to be, Fidelis Anosike.

Recall that over the weekend, the 45 year old talented actress took to Instagram to reveal the man behind her smiles. The Imo State born movie star posted loved up photos on her Instagram indicating that she’s taken and enjoying the happily ever after.

She captioned the images she shared, “Merry Christmas”, lacing it with love smileys.

I will end anyone who goes near my 14-year-old daughter…

Rita Dominic Finally Unveils The Man In Her Life (Photos)

Reports has it that the couple is already planning a big wedding for sometime next year!

According to Patrick Doyle, Rita and Fidelis are wonderful people and they are deeply in love with each other and each.

In his words;

“Fidelis, I have known and interacted with over the years and I have come to respect him a great deal, Rita, I have encountered socially on a good number of occasions and I find her to be a very personable and charming lady. I have been with both of them on one memorable occasion and my impression is that they are deeply in love with each other. I wish them well, they both deserve to be deliriously happy.”

Via Instagram
You've been hating him for 10yrs, don't take it into the new year –…

I will end anyone who goes near my 14-year-old daughter – Bolanle Ninalowo…

American man reacts to the number of courses Nigerian students take each…

'I am tired' – Actor, Mofe Duncan cries out of frustration

A married woman has no business with single mothers – Actress Etinosa…

Nigerian rapper, Biglo is dead

Pastor Adeboye's son, Leke and wife cause stir on social media over 'worldly'…

Actor, Patrick Doyle reveals the unknown about Rita Dominic and her husband to…

Pastor Adeboye's son, Leke and wife cause stir on social media over 'worldly'…

It has been God – Actor, Richard Mofe Damijo and wife Jumobi celebrate…

Yahoo boys & politicians have spoilt our girls – BBNaija's Tuoyo…

I can cook – Reactions as Tekno advertises for the vacancy of a cook with…

She made the first move – Nigerian lady recounts how she began dating a…

How a Groom and Bride reportedly ended their wedding at the reception over food

