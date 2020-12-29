Actor, Patrick Doyle reveals the unknown about Rita Dominic and her husband to be

Ace Nollywood actor, Patrick Doyle has revealed some unknown facts about the relationship between actress, Rita Dominic and her husband to be, Fidelis Anosike.

Recall that over the weekend, the 45 year old talented actress took to Instagram to reveal the man behind her smiles. The Imo State born movie star posted loved up photos on her Instagram indicating that she’s taken and enjoying the happily ever after.

She captioned the images she shared, “Merry Christmas”, lacing it with love smileys.

Reports has it that the couple is already planning a big wedding for sometime next year!

According to Patrick Doyle, Rita and Fidelis are wonderful people and they are deeply in love with each other and each.

In his words;

“Fidelis, I have known and interacted with over the years and I have come to respect him a great deal, Rita, I have encountered socially on a good number of occasions and I find her to be a very personable and charming lady. I have been with both of them on one memorable occasion and my impression is that they are deeply in love with each other. I wish them well, they both deserve to be deliriously happy.”