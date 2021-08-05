BBNaija: After declaring no interest in her, Emmanuel gives Liquorose a sensual massage (Video)

Big Brother Naija housemates, Liquorose and Emmanuel seem to be confusing their fans who have paired them together in the house. Barely 24hours after revealing they had no attraction for each other, Emmanuel was spotted giving Liquorose a body massage many described as sensual.

Earlier before their romantic-massaging moment, Emmanuel confessed to Pere how he genuinely feels about Liquorose. Pere who couldn’t keep shut broke the news to Liquorose in front of everyone. Emmanuel not reciprocating Liquorose’s affection really seemed to have gotten to her.

Despite that, these two have been captured having a great time as Liquorose willingly gives her body for Emmanuel to rearrange her back muscles for her.

As to if these two might consider giving a relationship a try is entirely dependent on them. Since they’re all still in the competition, we’re hoping to see a good outcome.

Watch the video below: