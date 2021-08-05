TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

BBNaija: I am comfortable exposing my body – Angel defends…

Ini Edo breaks silence following accusations that she is having…

BBNaija 2021: Liquorose Reveals Her Biggest Regret In The House

BBNaija: How Patoranking gifted me 300k for dancing to his song – Liquorose

Entertainment
By San

Big Brother Naija housemate, Liquorose has revealed how Nigerian singer, Patoranking gifted her the sum of N300k after she hopped on his track to show off her dancing prowess.

Liquorose was popular in her right for being a dancer that is well known in the entertainment industry. Yesterday in a conversation with fellow housemates in the house, she revealed how Nigerian acts have supported her in the past.

According to Liquorose, it was in 2019 when she danced to a song by Patoranking and posting it on her page.

READ ALSO

BBNaija: After declaring no interest in her, Emmanuel gives…

#BBNaija: “I feel guilty for my Grandma’s death” – Angel…

Surprisingly, she received an alert of 300K from Patoranking, a statement that got other housemates blushing.

Liquorose has continued to showcase her talent at the reality show by showing off her dance steps whenever music is being played for housemates.

Watch the video below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

BBNaija: I am comfortable exposing my body – Angel defends sheer outfit…

Ini Edo breaks silence following accusations that she is having love affairs…

BBNaija 2021: Liquorose Reveals Her Biggest Regret In The House

BBNaija 2021: My Husband And I Have The Understanding To Do Anything But…

#BBNaija: “I feel guilty for my Grandma’s death” – Angel opens up amid tears…

BBNaija 2021 : ‘I am not attracted to her’ – Emmanuel opens up…

BBNaija: After declaring no interest in her, Emmanuel gives Liquorose a sensual…

1 of 3

LATEST UPDATES

BBNaija 2021: Tega’s husband celebrates their 4th wedding anniversary

Ahead of his lavish 30th birthday party, Bobrisky flaunts loads of Pounds…

BBNaija 2021: Whitemoney narrates how he sold puffpuff to earn a living

DJ Cuppy blasts those complaining about her weight gain

Family members release actress, Racheal Oniga’s burial date

BBNaija: After declaring no interest in her, Emmanuel gives Liquorose a sensual…

Nigerian Lady Buys Bone Straight With Money Given to Her By Her Boyfriend For…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More