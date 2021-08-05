BBNaija: How Patoranking gifted me 300k for dancing to his song – Liquorose

Big Brother Naija housemate, Liquorose has revealed how Nigerian singer, Patoranking gifted her the sum of N300k after she hopped on his track to show off her dancing prowess.

Liquorose was popular in her right for being a dancer that is well known in the entertainment industry. Yesterday in a conversation with fellow housemates in the house, she revealed how Nigerian acts have supported her in the past.

According to Liquorose, it was in 2019 when she danced to a song by Patoranking and posting it on her page.

Surprisingly, she received an alert of 300K from Patoranking, a statement that got other housemates blushing.

Liquorose has continued to showcase her talent at the reality show by showing off her dance steps whenever music is being played for housemates.

Watch the video below: