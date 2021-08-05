Billionaires Club: E-Money, Obi Cubana & others dine with Jowizaza in his mansion (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By San

Nigerian billionaire businessmen, Obi Cubana, E-Money and some friends have been spotted having fun at the mansion of oil tycoon, Jowizaza

The residue of Obi Cubana’s mom’s burial has got the media on his back. Obi and Jowizaza have been in the same clique of friends long before the burial turned carnival but their friendship is only just getting the attention of Nigerians.

Few weeks after shutting done the social media space, Obi Cubana in company of other billionaires visited Jowizaza in his Banana Island residence. Notable faces like Patoranking, E-Money Ned Okonkwo and more could be seen having a nice time together in the state-of-the-art property.

