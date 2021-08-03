Davido shares screenshot of a funny chat he had with his 4-year-old daughter, Hailey

Nigerian singer and DMW boss, David Adeleke, professionally known as Davido has taken to social media to share a lovely screenshot of a conversation between him and his second daughter, Hailey Adeleke.

The dotting father could be seen in the chat trying to get the attention of his toddler who was just texting back in gibberish. Hailey who is only 4 years lives with her mum, Amanda in the United States and from time to time Davido goes to spend time with her especially when he goes to the US for business.

Davido engaged Hailey in private chat on Instagram to check on her and as funny as it seems the little girl did not put a single word that made sense for her dad to interpret and respond back as she was only typing letters thinking she was saying something and her father got confused at a point.

See his post below;