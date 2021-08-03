TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

BBNaija TBoss cries out after her daughter almost gave her a…

BBNaija 2021: Whitemoney opens up on his feelings for Maria and…

BBNaija 2021: Nigerians react as married woman, Tega reveals she…

Davido’s second babymama calls out men who send her 4-year-old daughter messages on Social media

Entertainment
By San

Right after Davido shared a screenshot of a conversation he had with his daughter, Hailey, his second babymama. Amanda took to social media to call out men who send the toddler private messages on social media.

Davido’s conversation has got fans talking on social media but some social media users seem to be taking advantage of the post shared by Davido by sending messages and calling Hailey.

READ ALSO

Fans of BBNaija housemate, Tega celebrate her son, Jamil as…

Davido shares screenshot of a funny chat he had with his…

Not too pleased with this, Amanda took to her official Instagram account to lash out at this set of people who are trying to gain access to her daughter.

Amanda via the post that was shared on her Instagram story noted that her daughter has been receiving messages and call ever since Davido’s conversation with Hailey went viral.

According to the beautiful screen diva, those calling and texting her daughter are creepy adding that she will be changing her information on social media.

Read her post below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

BBNaija TBoss cries out after her daughter almost gave her a heart attack

BBNaija 2021: Whitemoney opens up on his feelings for Maria and why he stopped…

BBNaija 2021: Nigerians react as married woman, Tega reveals she bathes in the…

‘I am depressed and sorry’ – Isreal DMW asks Nigerians to beg…

BBNaija: I Brought 3 Vibrators With Me To The House- Saskay Confesses

Davido shares screenshot of a funny chat he had with his 4-year-old daughter,…

Woman attends church service donning wedding gown in faith of getting married…

1 of 3

LATEST UPDATES

Davido’s second babymama calls out men who send her 4-year-old daughter…

Fans of BBNaija housemate, Tega celebrate her son, Jamil as he turns a year…

Davido shares screenshot of a funny chat he had with his 4-year-old daughter,…

“There Is A Blessing That Comes With Humbling Yourself To Do God’s Work” – Tonto…

BBNaija 2021: Tega’s Husband Defends Her After She Was Dragged For Allowing Saga…

BBNaija 2021: Nigerians react as married woman, Tega reveals she bathes in the…

BBNaija 2021: Whitemoney opens up on his feelings for Maria and why he stopped…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More