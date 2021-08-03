Davido’s second babymama calls out men who send her 4-year-old daughter messages on Social media

Right after Davido shared a screenshot of a conversation he had with his daughter, Hailey, his second babymama. Amanda took to social media to call out men who send the toddler private messages on social media.

Davido’s conversation has got fans talking on social media but some social media users seem to be taking advantage of the post shared by Davido by sending messages and calling Hailey.

Not too pleased with this, Amanda took to her official Instagram account to lash out at this set of people who are trying to gain access to her daughter.

Amanda via the post that was shared on her Instagram story noted that her daughter has been receiving messages and call ever since Davido’s conversation with Hailey went viral.

According to the beautiful screen diva, those calling and texting her daughter are creepy adding that she will be changing her information on social media.

Read her post below: