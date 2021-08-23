TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Lady who confessed sleeping with Apostle Suleman twice, lands in…

Paul Okoye’s lawyer reacts to alleged divorce saga

Nigerians react as Tonto Dikeh’s boyfriend, Prince…

Dorathy Bachor breaks down as she narrates her experience with EFCC

Entertainment
By Shalom

Big Brother Naija housemate Dorathy Bachor has narrated what transpired between her and EFCC officials who broke into her home.

According to Dorathy, she woke up as early as 5am to a loud bang on her door, only to see heavily armed EFCC officials inside her house, looking for a fraudster who they believe ran into the estate.

Dorathy Bachor wrote in a series of posts;

READ ALSO

Reactions as EFCC officials storm Dorathy Bachor’s…

BBNaija Ka3na reveals her favourite housemate and it’s…

“@officialefcc You now break into people’s houses and jump estate fences all in the name of doing your job.

“WHAT IS THE NEED OF BEING A CITIZEN OF THIS COUNTRY IF I CAN’T FEEL SAFE IN MY OWN HOUSE. IT’S 5AM AND I’M LITERALLY SHAKING AND SO UPSET RIGHT NOW.”

See her post below;

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Lady who confessed sleeping with Apostle Suleman twice, lands in trouble

Paul Okoye’s lawyer reacts to alleged divorce saga

Nigerians react as Tonto Dikeh’s boyfriend, Prince Kpokpogri allegedly…

Man narrates experience with soldier who tried to ‘toast’ his wife…

Instagram twerker, Janemena in s*x scandal with Tonto Dikeh’s lover,…

Is that why you got her pregnant? – Reactions as Tobi Bakre reveals how he…

‘Stop breastfeeding men’ Actress, Uche Ogbodo says as shares…

1 of 3

LATEST UPDATES

Dorathy Bachor breaks down as she narrates her experience with EFCC

Reactions as EFCC officials storm Dorathy Bachor’s house

Man calls off engagement with girlfriend for refusing to kneel before his mother

“My girlfriend is always sleeping, I want a girl who is alive”…

BBNaija’s Khafi and hubby, Gedoni welcome first child (PHOTOS)

BBNaija 2021; ‘What I will do if Emmanuel gets evicted’ –…

Reactions as photo of 84-year-old Obasanjo kneeling before 37-year-old Olu of…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More