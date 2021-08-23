Dorathy Bachor breaks down as she narrates her experience with EFCC

Big Brother Naija housemate Dorathy Bachor has narrated what transpired between her and EFCC officials who broke into her home.

According to Dorathy, she woke up as early as 5am to a loud bang on her door, only to see heavily armed EFCC officials inside her house, looking for a fraudster who they believe ran into the estate.

Dorathy Bachor wrote in a series of posts;

“@officialefcc You now break into people’s houses and jump estate fences all in the name of doing your job.

“WHAT IS THE NEED OF BEING A CITIZEN OF THIS COUNTRY IF I CAN’T FEEL SAFE IN MY OWN HOUSE. IT’S 5AM AND I’M LITERALLY SHAKING AND SO UPSET RIGHT NOW.”

See her post below;