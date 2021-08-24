‘He said he was not going to miss my wahala’ – Mercy Johnson mocks husband as he gatecrashes her on a movie set (

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


I am the only one, there is no romm for any woman - Mercy Johnson claims her husband publicly

Actress, Mercy Johnson has mocked her husband, Prince Okojie for gatecrashing her on a movie set because he missed her.

According to the mother of four, her husband said he was not going to miss her wahala but he lied after all because a few days later, he came to meet her where she was.

In the video. the actress addressed her husband as her entire life in a person to all casts and crews present on the set.

Sharing a video of Prince’s visit, Mercy wrote;

“And fine boy came to see me on set told him he will miss my wahala and he said lai lai….See am oooooo…. This August ehhhhhh… My costume was a shirt and a jean, coincidentally Fine boy wears something close did i her Num 5?”

