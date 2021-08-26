TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

Popular singer, Ric Hassani has expressed his desire to find a solid and worthy woman who he would make his wife.

In a series of tweets, the singer lamented over the difficulty in finding a worthy life partner, and how it takes the grace and guidance of God.

In his words;

“I travel the world, make and have some really interesting amounts of money, come back to this big, incredibly arranged house, but I come back to no one. I love the Peace because it’s priceless, but deep down i pray God sends me a solid, & worthful companion.

I think a decision as serious as finding a life partner it us not wisest for one to rely completely on their own discretion, there has to be a degree of surrender to a higher power for that decision. Life partnership is a make or break, and I say it from firsthand experience.

Finding someone these days is so scary for me, considering the intense craziness I’ve been through. I have really put it in God’s hands completely at this point, my discretion has failed me in the past and almost cost me everything.”

