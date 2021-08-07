TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


I Put On White Suits Because It Is Cheap To Wear – Oyedepo

News
By San
David Oyedepo

The founder of Living Faith Church Worldwide, Bishop David Oyedepo has shared the reason why he wears only white suits.

While many people believe that the Bishop wears white suits because of spiritual discernment, this is not the case.

Bishop Oyedepo, who is noted for wearing all white in public, said in a statement on Friday that it is economically viable in a difficult economy such as Nigeria’s.

White cloths, according to Bishop Oyedepo, are less expensive than others and are easier to keep because they do not fade to other colors.

He said, “Do you know why I wear white? It is the cheapest thing to wear. White suits are the cheapest or you don’t know, try it.

“Praise God. I used to crack joke with a friend and said, you see my dress, the whole thing; how much does it cost because I have the permanent white up and down that I wear.

“If I don’t change, you can’t know because if it fades, it fades to white. White can’t fade to black, it can only fade to white”.

 

