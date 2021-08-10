I Suffered Despite Having A Billionaire Uncle And Millionaire Dad — Singer, Davido’s Cousin B-red

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By San

Nigerian singer and cousin to top Afrobeat music superstar, Davido, B-Red has revealed that despite coming from a rich background, he suffered in his life.

B-Red who recently caused confusion at the airport after spraying money and sharing money with some workers and people at the airport said that many people think because his uncle is a billionaire he had everything on a silver platter but that was not so because he had tough times in his life.

He took to his Instagram page in a video to give a special shout out to God expressing his love and gratitude to God for blessing him and asked him to let him continue enjoying his sweet life.

