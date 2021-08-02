Invest In Your Future Before You Invest In The Church- Pastor Tells Members

Shepherd-in-charge of Celestial Church of Christ Global Genesis Parish, Israel Oladele Ogundipe has sent a word of caution to his church members to put their priorities first and plan their future by investing their money in assets before they invest their money in the church.

According to the pastor, a church member who becomes impoverished and departs the church will be forgotten, but another member who has money will keep giving to the church. He advised his congregants to take wise decisions and invest their monies well before they invest in the church.

Watch Video Below:

It is well with the souls of Nigerian church goers