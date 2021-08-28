Man leaks chat with married woman who’s cheating on her husband

WhatsApp conversation between a cheating wife and her side boo has been making the rounds on social media.

The chat which was leaked by the married woman’s side boo showed the woman lambasting her husband over his poor skills in bed.

The woman lamented getting married to her husband, saying he doesn’t know how to touch a woman, adding that she regrets marrying him.

She further expressed her desire to have her side boo in bed with her as she disclosed that her husband is getting set to travel on a business trip.

She told her side boo that her husband is travelling and she would come over to his place to grace his bed. She also wished that her husband never returns again.