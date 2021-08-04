Video of Angel f!ngering herself goes viral on social media

There are mixed feelings among social media users as Big Brother Naija housemate Angel captured on live television fingering herself.

The housemate participated in a fashion show last night. After the show was over, the housemates gathered in their various beds to discuss the outcome of the show. Angel who was seated on one of the beds was captured on live television fingering herself.

From the video, it seems the housemate was not aware that she was being captured fingering herself. Social media users have reacted to the video. While some have expressed disappointment towards her actions, others also express disgust.

Watch the video and see reactions below:

@King_ambition: I just pity all of us, sheybi U are watching free porn show now you are happy. Have u ever asked yourself who are the organizers of this demonic show called big brother? A system of govt that wants 2 make the youth lose focus bcus dey want 2 always rule U they are distracting U.

@andyashong

@Whyzziod: Angel is not being angelic

@Amadiben: deliberate act She even flashed her eyes on the camera…