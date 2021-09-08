Tonto Dikeh reacts after Prince Kpokpogri leaked their voicenote

Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh has reacted after her ex lover, Prince Kpokpogri leaked their conversation on social media.

Recall, hours ago, Prince Kpokpogri leaked a voicenote, and Tonto was heard crying and pleading with Prince after he accused her of fornication.

However, reacting to this, Tonto wrote;

“My dearest fans. The illegally recorded and leaked voice recording of a private conversation by Prince Kpokpogri making rounds was in the past and has absolutely nothing to do with the recent.

I appreciate your sincere concern. I am doing perfectly ok and in one piece. Be rest assured that every blackmailer will be brought to justice.

It’s the law and I am peace knowing that the law will take its course. Like I always say “the only valid conversation is congratulations because Jesus saved me”. Thanks for all your concern and love”.