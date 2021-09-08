Tonto Dikeh reacts after Prince Kpokpogri leaked their voicenote

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh has reacted after her ex lover, Prince Kpokpogri leaked their conversation on social media.

Recall, hours ago, Prince Kpokpogri leaked a voicenote, and Tonto was heard crying and pleading with Prince after he accused her of fornication.

However, reacting to this, Tonto wrote;

“My dearest fans. The illegally recorded and leaked voice recording of a private conversation by Prince Kpokpogri making rounds was in the past and has absolutely nothing to do with the recent.

I appreciate your sincere concern. I am doing perfectly ok and in one piece. Be rest assured that every blackmailer will be brought to justice.

It’s the law and I am peace knowing that the law will take its course. Like I always say “the only valid conversation is congratulations because Jesus saved me”. Thanks for all your concern and love”.

